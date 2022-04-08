Cuttack City: Only One New COVID-19 +Ve Cases Detected

Cuttack: Only one new COVID-19 positive case has been reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, the one new COVID-19 positive case is from the Local Contact Case.

Moreover, no recoveries have been reported today, the CMC said, while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 56,031 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which 22 are active cases while 55,580 persons have recovered and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.