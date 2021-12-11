Cuttack City: Only One COVID-19 positive cases detected, 9 recover
Cuttack: Only one COVID-19 positive case was reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.
As per the CMC, the COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city is from Home Quarantine.
“Another nine recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.
A total of 45,278 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 475 are active cases while 44,692 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.
