Cuttack City: Only One COVID-19 positive cases detected, 9 recover

Cuttack: Only one COVID-19 positive case was reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, the COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city is from Home Quarantine.

“Another nine recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,278 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 475 are active cases while 44,692 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.