Cuttack City: Only Nine COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, Nine Recover

Cuttack: Only nine COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the nine COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, two are from Institutional Quarantine cases, four are from Home Quarantine and three are from local contact cases.

“Another nine recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,422 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 517 are active cases while 44,834 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.