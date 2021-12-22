Cuttack City: Only Nine COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 6 Recover

Cuttack: Only nine COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, the of the nine COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, eight are from Home Quarantine and one is a local contact case.

“Another six recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,376 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 542 are active cases while 44,743 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.

<

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) 9 new COVID19 +ve case have been reported today in #Cuttack city. Another 6 recoveries are reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/hEKaradbUV — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) December 22, 2021

/p>