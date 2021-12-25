Cuttack City
CMC COVID Update
Cuttack City: Only five COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 18 Recover

Cuttack: Only five COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the five COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, one is from institutional quarantine, three are from Home Quarantine and one is a local contact case.

“Another 18 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,395 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 523 are active cases while 44,781 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.

