Cuttack City: Only Eight COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 13 Recover

Cuttack: Only eight COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the eight COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, three are from Home Quarantine and five are from local contact cases.

“Another 13 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,415 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 521 are active cases while 44,803 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.