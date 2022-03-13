Cuttack City: Only 3 new COVID-19 +ve cases detected, 1 recover

Cuttack: Only three new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, one person is in home quarantine and two other COVID-19 positive cases are local contact cases.

Moreover, another 1 recovery has been reported recently, the CMC said, while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 56,020 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which 28 are active cases while 55,563 persons have recovered and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.