Cuttack City: Only 28 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, Eight Recover

Cuttack: Only 29 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 29 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, two are from Institutional Quarantine cases, 19 are from Home Quarantine and eight are from local contact cases.

“Another eight recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,481 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 542 are active cases while 44,848 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.