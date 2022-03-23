Cuttack City
CMC COVID Update
Cuttack City: Only 2 new COVID-19 +ve cases detected

By Pragativadi News Service
Cuttack: Only two new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, one person is from institutional quarantine another is a local contact case.

A total of 56,026 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which 26 are active cases while 55,571 persons have recovered and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.

