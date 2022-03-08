Cuttack City
CMC COVID Update
Cuttack City: Only 2 New COVID-19 +Ve Cases Detected, 2 Recover

By Pradeep Sahoo
Cuttack: Only Two new COVID-19 positive case has been reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, the two new COVID-19 positive cases are from Institutional Quarantine.

Moreover, another two recoveries have been reported recently, the CMC said, while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 56,015 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which 32 are active cases while 55,554 persons have recovered and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.

