Cuttack City
BreakingCuttackTwin city

Cuttack City: Only 2 new COVID-19 +ve cases detected, 1 recover

By Haraprasad Das
0 1

Cuttack: A total of 2 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, the 2 new COVID-19 positive cases are from Home Quarantine.

Moreover, another 1 recovery has been reported recently, the CMC said, while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 56,009 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which 33 are active cases while 55,547 persons have recovered and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.

Haraprasad Das 14884 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

fifteen − fourteen =

Breaking