Cuttack City: Only 2 New COVID-19 +Ve Cases Detected, 1 Recover

By Pradeep Sahoo
Cuttack: Only two new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, one person is in-home quarantine and one other COVID-19 positive case is an Institutional Quarantine case.

Moreover, another 1 recovery has been reported recently, the CMC said, while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 56,022 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which 29 are active cases while 55,564 persons have recovered and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.

