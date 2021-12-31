Cuttack City: Only 10 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, Six Recover

Cuttack: Only 10 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 10 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, one is from Institutional Quarantine cases, five are from Home Quarantine and four are from local contact cases.

“Another six recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,452 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 521 are active cases while 44,840 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.