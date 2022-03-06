Cuttack City: Only 1 new COVID-19 +ve cases detected, 1 recover

Cuttack: Only One new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.
As per the CMC, the 1 new COVID-19 positive cases is from Institutional Quarantine.
Moreover, another 1 recovery has been reported recently, the CMC said, while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.
A total of 56,012 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which 34 are active cases while 55,549 persons have recovered and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.
