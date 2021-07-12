Cuttack City: Online Slot Booking For Vaccination Cancelled For Tomorrow

Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Monday informed that there will be no on-spot or online slot booking for vaccination tomorrow in Cuttack city.

The decision has been taken due to limited vaccine availability in the city.

The CMC has urged everyone not to rush the vaccination centres and wait for the announcement of the vaccine availability for further dates.

However, Vaccination in limited capacity will be open for citizens of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar (18-44 & 45 + both), requiring urgent travel to another country for education & work-related matter.