Cuttack City Adds 76 More COVID-19 Positive Cases

Cuttack: As many as 76 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 76 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 10 are from Institutional Quarantine, 36 are from Home Quarantine and 30 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 46 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 41,748 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,084 are active cases while 40,573 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.