Cuttack City Adds 72 More COVID-19 Positive Cases

Cuttack: As many as 72 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 72 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 15 are from Institutional Quarantine, 34 are from Home Quarantine and 23 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 135 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 39,222 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,167 are active cases while 37,964persons have recovered from the deadly infection.