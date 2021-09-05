Cuttack City Adds 57 More COVID-19 Positive Cases

Cuttack: As many as 57 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 57 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 12 are from Institutional Quarantine, 27 are from Home Quarantine and 18 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 57 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 42,769 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 882 are active cases while 41,796 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.