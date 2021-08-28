Cuttack City Adds 56 More COVID-19 Positive Cases

Cuttack: As many as 56 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 56 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 16 are from Institutional Quarantine, 23 are from Home Quarantine and 17 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 1 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 42,386 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 898 are active cases while 41,397 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.