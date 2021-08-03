Cuttack City Adds 54 More COVID-19 Positive Cases

Cuttack: As many as 54 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 54 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 18 are from Institutional Quarantine, 20 are from Home Quarantine and 16 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 86 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 40,836 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,072 are active cases while 39,673 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.