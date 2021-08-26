Cuttack City Adds 44 More COVID-19 Positive Cases

Cuttack: As many as 44 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 44 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 9 are from Institutional Quarantine, 15 are from Home Quarantine and 20 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 46 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 42,273 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 922 are active cases while 41,260 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.