Cuttack City Adds 38 More COVID-19 Positive Cases

Cuttack: As many as 38 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 100 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 14 are from Institutional Quarantine, 25 are from Home Quarantine and 9 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 62 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 41,237 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,006 are active cases while 40,140 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.