Cuttack City Adds 33 More COVID-19 Positive Cases

Cuttack: As many as 33 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 33 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 7 are from Institutional Quarantine, 16 are from Home Quarantine and 10 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 56 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 42,492 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 849 are active cases while 41,552 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.