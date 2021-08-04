Cuttack City
CMC COVID Update
Twin cityCuttack

Cuttack City Adds 100 More COVID-19 Positive Cases

By PragativadiNews
0 9

Cuttack: As many as 100 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 100 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 18 are from Institutional Quarantine, 20 are from Home Quarantine and 16 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 62 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 40,936 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,110 are active cases while 39,735 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.

PragativadiNews 7158 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Breaking