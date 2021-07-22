Cuttack City: 95 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 48 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 95 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 95 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 24 are from Institutional Quarantine, 37 are from Home Quarantine and 34 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 48 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 39,982 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,275 are active cases while 38,616 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.