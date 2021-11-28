Cuttack City
Cuttack City: 9 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 18 Recover

By Pragativadi News Service
Cuttack: As many as 9 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 9 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 01 are from Institutional quarantine, 04 are from Home Quarantine and 04 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 18 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,187 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 526 are active cases while 44,570 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.

