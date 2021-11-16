Cuttack City: 9 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 13 Recover

Cuttack: As many as 9 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 9 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 02 are from Institutional Quarantine, 05 are from Home Quarantine and 06 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 13 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,059 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 568 are active cases while 44,400 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.