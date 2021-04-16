Cuttack City
Twin cityCuttack

Cuttack City: 86 COVID-19 positive cases detected, 23 recuperate

By PragativadiNews 1 0

Cuttack: As many as 86 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 86 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, four are from Institutional Quarantine, 46 are from Home Quarantine and 36 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 23 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 17,318 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 549 are active cases while 16,681 persons have recovered and 88 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.

<>

</>

PragativadiNews 1 3656 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking