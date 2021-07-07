Cuttack City: 86 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 102 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 86 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 91 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 18 are from Institutional Quarantine, 43 are from Home Quarantine and 25 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 102 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 38,599 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,276 are active cases while 37,232 persons have recovered and 91 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.