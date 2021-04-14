Cuttack City: 84 COVID-19 positive cases detected, 13 cured

Cuttack: As many as 84 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 84 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city five are from Institutional Quarantine, 37 are from Home Quarantine and 42 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 13 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 17,119 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 384 are active cases while 16,647 persons have recovered and 88 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.

