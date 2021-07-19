Cuttack City: 81 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 123 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 81 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 81 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 14 are from Institutional Quarantine, 43 are from Home Quarantine and 24 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 123 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 39,709 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,202 are active cases while 38,416 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.