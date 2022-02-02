Cuttack City: 80 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 208 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 119 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 119 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 16 are from Institutional Quarantine, 54 are from Home Quarantine and 49 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 322 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 55,051 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,517 are active cases, 53,105 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.