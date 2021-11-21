Cuttack City: 8 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 15 Recover

Cuttack: As many as 8 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 8 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 4 are from institutional quarantine, 2 are from Home Quarantine and 2 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 15 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,120 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 548 are active cases while 44,481 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.