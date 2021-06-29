Cuttack City: 75 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 103 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 75 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 75 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 16 are from Institutional Quarantine, 39 are from Home Quarantine and 20 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 103 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 37,837 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,338 are active cases while 36,408 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.