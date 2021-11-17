Cuttack City: 7 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 19 Recover

Cuttack: As many as 7 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 7 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 04 are from Home Quarantine and 06 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 19 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,066 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 556 are active cases while 44,419 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.