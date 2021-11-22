Cuttack City: 7 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 14 Recover

Cuttack: As many as 7 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 7 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 1 are from institutional quarantine, 1 are from Home Quarantine and 5 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 14 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,127 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 541 are active cases while 44,495 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.