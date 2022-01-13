Cuttack City: 646 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 65 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 646 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 646 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 88 are from Institutional Quarantine, 250 are from Home Quarantine and 308 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 65 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 48,819 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 2,663 are active cases, 45,727 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.