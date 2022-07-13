Cuttack City: 64 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 41 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 64 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 64 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 18 are from Home Quarantine, and 46 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 41 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 56,658 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 320 are active cases, 55,928 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.