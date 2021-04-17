Cuttack City: 64 COVID-19 positive cases detected, 29 recuperate

Cuttack: As many as 64 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 64 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, five are from Institutional Quarantine, 28 are from Home Quarantine and 31 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 29 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 17,382 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 584 are active cases while 16,710 persons have recovered and 88 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.