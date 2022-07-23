Cuttack City: 63 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 48 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 63 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 63 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 36 are from Home Quarantine, and 27 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 48 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 57,375 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 342 are active cases, 56,604 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.