Cuttack City: 62 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 98 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 62 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 62 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 18 cases are from Institutional Quarantine, 24 are from Home Quarantine and 20 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 98 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 40,674 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,132 are active cases while 39,451 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.