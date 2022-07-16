Cuttack City: 61 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 70 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 61 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 61 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, One is from Institutional Quarantine, 29 are from Home Quarantine, and 31 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 70 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 56,917 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 467 are active cases, 56,104 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.