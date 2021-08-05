Cuttack City: 60 COVID-19 positive cases detected, 80 cured

Cuttack: As many as 96 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 60 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 11 cases are from Institutional Quarantine, 25 are from Home Quarantine and 24 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 52 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 40,996 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,118 are active cases while 39,787 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.