Cuttack City: 60 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 61 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 60 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 60 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 29 are from Home Quarantine, and 31 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 61 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 57,312 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 327 are active cases, 56,556 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.