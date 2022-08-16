Cuttack City: 6 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 9 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 6 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.
As per the CMC, of the 6 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 2 are from Home Quarantine, and 4 are Local Contact Cases.
“Another 9 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.
So far, a total of 57,754 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 92 are active cases, 57,233 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.
