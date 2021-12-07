Cuttack City: 6 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 5 Recover

Cuttack: As many as 6 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 6 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 02 are from Institutional quarantine and 04 are from Home Quarantine.

“Another 5 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,253 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 512 are active cases while 44,650 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.