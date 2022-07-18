Cuttack City: 59 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 72 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 59 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 59 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, one is from Institutional Quarantine, 28 are from Home Quarantine, and 30 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 72 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 57,096 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 434 are active cases, 56,233 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.