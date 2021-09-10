Cuttack City: 59 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 49 Recover

Cuttack: As many as 59 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 59 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 15 cases are from Institutional Quarantine, 31 are from Home Quarantine and 13 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 49 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 43,037 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 939 are active cases while 42,007 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.