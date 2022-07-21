Cuttack City: 59 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 125 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 59 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 59 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 34 are from Home Quarantine, and 25 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 125 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 57,252 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 328 are active cases, 56,495 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.