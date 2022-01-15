Cuttack City: 583 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 157 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 583 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 583 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 89 are from Institutional Quarantine, 230 are from Home Quarantine and 264 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 157 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 50,003 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 3,579 are active cases, 45,995 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.